 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

Culture Ministry to lend additional W40b to tourism industry

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 17:17       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 17:17
 
Choi Yoon-hee, second vice minister of culture, sports and tourism, introduces a new campaign to encourage people to travel safely and in small groups, at a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
Choi Yoon-hee, second vice minister of culture, sports and tourism, introduces a new campaign to encourage people to travel safely and in small groups, at a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Wednesday that it would inject an additional 40 billion won ($35.2 million) into South Korea’s tourism industry in the form of loans in the next two months.

“As of the end of September, tourism industry sales had dropped by 9 trillion won compared to last year,” Choi Yoon-hee, second vice minister of culture, sports and tourism, said during a press conference Wednesday. In its 2020 budget, she explained, the ministry allocated 625 billion won for loans for the tourism industry, and by the end of September it had lent out 570 billion won, reflecting the high demand for support.

During the conference, Choi also said the ministry would not organize Travel Week in November as planned, but would instead launch a safe travel campaign.

“We are not encouraging the public to travel at certain limited periods and also in large groups,” Choi said. She added that the government has not decided when to resume the distribution of discount coupons to encourage travel. The decision is expected next week, she said.

“For our campaign, we will recommend safe and less crowded places on the Visit Korea website starting Oct. 28. The recommendation is made based on an analysis of telecom, transportation and credit card use data,” Choi said.

Throughout the conference, the Culture Ministry emphasized multiple times that its priorities were public safety and preventing the spread of the virus.

“All of our plans are flexible. They can be canceled anytime depending on the virus situation,” Choi added.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114