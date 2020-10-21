 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 15:22       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 15:22
(Naval Education and Training Command)
(Naval Education and Training Command)
The Ministry of Justice said Wednesday it will begin a program that allows replacing mandatory military service for other public services due to religious or personal beliefs.

Under the program, 64 "conscientious objectors" will begin their 36 months of alternative service Monday at three correctional facilities, including one in Mokpo, 410 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the ministry. A second group of 42 men is set to go into service next month.

After three weeks of job training in the central city of Daejeon, they will be given various assignments, such as serving and cooking meals; delivering goods, newspapers and laundry; and cleaning. They will wear uniforms and work for eight hours a day, and won't work in protection and safety departments that involve armed forces, according to the ministry.

By law, all able-bodied South Korean men must carry out military service for 18-21 months in a country that is technically at war with North Korea. Violators are punished with prison terms.

The new policy came after the National Assembly passed a bill in December that allows those who object to military service based on personal religion and faith to be assigned to an alternative civilian service as a substitute.

The ministry said it will expand housing facilities to serve up to 1,600 alternative service members by 2022.

"The ministry will try its best to institute a reliable and smooth alternative military service program that can balance freedom of conscience and religion and military duty," the ministry said in a statement. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114