 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Naver's online forums largest source of COVID-19 fake news: lawmaker

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 15:18       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 15:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Online forums operated by Naver Corp., South Korea's largest portal operator, had the most cases of COVID-19-related fake news censored among popular websites here, a lawmaker said Wednesday.

The country took action in 47 cases on Naver's online forums out of a total of 196 cases of pandemic-related fake news it censored this year, according to Rep. Jo Seoung-lae of the ruling Democratic Party, citing data from the country's censorship body, the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC).

The KCSC also censored pandemic-related false information in 23 cases on YouTube, followed by 22 cases on Facebook and 21 cases on Naver's blog service, the lawmaker said.

South Korea has battled against fake news on the pandemic since its first confirmed outbreak in late January, with authorities vowing to take strong action against those who spread false information that impedes the country's anti-infection efforts.

Under local law, those who spread fake news can face up to seven years in prison or fines of up to 50 million won ($42,000) if convicted on charges of spreading false information online to defame others. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114