 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Vietnam again asks Samsung to invest in semiconductor infrastructure

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 17:27       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 17:27


Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong (left) listens to Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a talk in Hanoi on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong (left) listens to Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a talk in Hanoi on Tuesday. (Yonhap)


Vietnam’s leader has asked Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of South Korea’s top conglomerate Samsung Electronics, to make an investment in building a semiconductor plant in the country, according to news reports by Vietnamese media on Wednesday.

During a meeting held in Hanoi on Tuesday, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his hope that Samsung makes an investment in Vietnam by building a chip manufacturing plant there.

While visiting Seoul in November 2019, the Vietnamese leader first asked Lee about making investments in his country’s semiconductor industry.

At the latest meeting, Lee responded that he will visit Samsung’s facilities in Vietnam and see if there are any new investment opportunities.

The Samsung heir also said the company will make its Vietnam facilities a key post for its research and development for future technologies rather than maintaining them as simple manufacturing sites.

Lee, joined by Samsung’s mobile and display chiefs Roh Tae-moon and Lee Dong-hoon, is expected to visit Samsung’s R&D center currently under construction in Hanoi as well as the smartphone factory complex there.

They will also visit the company’s home appliance plant in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114