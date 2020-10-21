 Back To Top
Business

Daewoo Shipbuilding gets approval for FLNG design

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 14:22       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 14:22

(Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
(Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Wednesday it has won approval for its design for its upgraded floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility from ABS, a US ship quality assurance and risk management company.

The approval in principle for Daewoo Shipbuilder's design for the LNG offshore facility by the US firm allows the shipbuilder to seek orders for the facility, the company said.

Daewoo Shipbuilding has pushed for the project under the cooperation with ABS since June 2019.

The 64-meter-wide FLNG facility, 4 meter wider than its previous one, can produce 3.5 million tons of LNG annually and store 209,000 cubic meters of LNG, the company said.

Daewoo Shipbuilding delivered a FLNG facility in May 2016 for the first time in the world.

The FLNG facility is an offshore facility that can liquefy and store natural gas after producing natural gas on the sea. (Yonhap)

