National

S. Korean, Australian military chiefs agree to beef up cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 13:05       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 13:05
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul held a video call with his Australian counterpart, Gen. Angus Campbell, on Wednesday and vowed to strengthen defense cooperation between the two countries, the JCS said.

During the talks held at the request of Campbell, the chief of Australia's Defense Force, the two military leaders discussed regional security issues, the coronavirus pandemic and ways to improve their bilateral relations, according to the JCS. 

Won said Australia is South Korea's strong ally that supported it during the 1950-53 Korean War and is a partner in an evolving relationship.

Campbell congratulated Won on his inauguration as the JCS chief and asked to continue cooperation for the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

"The video call was held as part of efforts to maintain friendly cooperation between the militaries of South Korea and Australia through senior-level communication," the JCS said in a release.

Won took office as the 42nd chairman of South Korea's JCS last month. (Yonhap)
