National

Korea-Iran Association to kick off this week

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Oct 21, 2020 - 15:08       Updated : Oct 21, 2020 - 18:08
The Embassy of Iran in Seoul (Yonhap)
The Embassy of Iran in Seoul (Yonhap)

The Korea-Iran Association, a private organization established to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation, will officially kick off this week.

The inaugural meeting will be held at the Iranian Embassy in Seoul at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Chun Jung-bae, a former justice minister and lawmaker, will serve as its inaugural chairman. 

Joining the group are Song Woong-yeob, former South Korean ambassador to Iran, as well as officials from major companies and sports, culture and media figures.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, only a small number of people will attend the inaugural ceremony in person, with others participating online.

The association seeks to foster understanding and friendship between the two countries, expand economic cooperation and support small and medium-sized companies. 

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com)
