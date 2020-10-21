Han Sung Motor collaborates with Dream Gream students on tape art work

Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung (center) poses with Dream Gream Ambassadors during an event held in the company’s Cheongdam showroom in Seoul on Friday. (Han Sung Motor)



Han Sung Motor, the largest official dealer of Mercedes-Benz here, continues to support young artists with the Dream Gream art scholarship program, preparing all events online in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.



In the Han Sung Motor Cheongdam showroom in Seoul, Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung and some 10 officials gathered Friday to hold this year’s Dream Gream Ambassador event. About 30 other ambassadors, who are company officials, took part in the event via a livestreaming platform.



The auto dealership initiated the Dream Gream corporate social responsibility program in 2012 and has since organized various educational programs and provided financial support to middle and high school students until they graduate high school.



Under the program, 40 students are chosen and paired with one mentor and an ambassador to take art classes and participate in artistic events organized by the company together.





Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung (left) works on “dream art cars” with tape artist Park Gun-woo during the Dream Gream Ambassador event held in the company’s Cheongdam showroom in Seoul on Friday. (Han Sung Motor)