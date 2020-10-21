Han Sung Motor collaborates with Dream Gream students on tape art work

Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung (center) poses with Dream Gream Ambassadors during an event held in the company’s Cheongdam showroom in Seoul on Friday. (Han Sung Motor)
Han Sung Motor, the largest official dealer of Mercedes-Benz here, continues to support young artists with the Dream Gream art scholarship program, preparing all events online in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
In the Han Sung Motor Cheongdam showroom in Seoul, Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung and some 10 officials gathered Friday to hold this year’s Dream Gream Ambassador event. About 30 other ambassadors, who are company officials, took part in the event via a livestreaming platform.
The auto dealership initiated the Dream Gream corporate social responsibility program in 2012 and has since organized various educational programs and provided financial support to middle and high school students until they graduate high school.
Under the program, 40 students are chosen and paired with one mentor and an ambassador to take art classes and participate in artistic events organized by the company together.
Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung (left) works on “dream art cars” with tape artist Park Gun-woo during the Dream Gream Ambassador event held in the company’s Cheongdam showroom in Seoul on Friday. (Han Sung Motor)
On Friday, the company CEO and the ambassadors gathered both online and offline to add the finishing touches to the tape art car replicas produced by the Dream Gream scholarship students.
Tape artist Park Gun-woo led the day’s event. Park had previously hosted an online class in August to teach the Dream Gream students about tape art. They had created their own dream art cars, using patterns and colored masking tape on Mercedes-Benz RC car replicas.
The dream art cars were then collected and delivered to the Han Sung Motor ambassadors for them to make their artistic contributions and complete the artworks.
Since this year’s kickoff ceremony for the Dream Gream program was held online in May, Han Sung Motor planned all of the year’s events online due to COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.
The Dream Gream Ambassador event was also held differently than previous years, as it had usually been organized as a three-day summer camp, the company explained.
“The Dream Gream project has adopted a new concept, ‘Dream Gream 2.0,’ to adapt to the COVID-19 situation and social distancing trend,” Ausprung said Friday.
“It is great to meet the ambassadors through the screen today and I am happy to see everyone working hard to collaborate in the program.”
The dream art cars will be displayed in Han Sung Motor’s showrooms and service centers across the country, the company said.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
)