Sports

KBO star Mel Rojas Jr. to be tested for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 20, 2020 - 20:26       Updated : Oct 20, 2020 - 20:26
In this file photo from Oct. 11, 2020, Mel Rojas Jr. of the KT Wiz hits a solo home run against the Doosan Bears in the bottom of the fifth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
A leading MVP candidate in South Korean baseball will be tested for the novel coronavirus later Tuesday after developing a high fever.

The KT Wiz of the Korea Baseball Organization said Tuesday that slugging outfielder Mel Rojas Jr. will undergo a test for COVID-19, with the result expected sometime Wednesday.

Rojas Jr. was ruled out of Tuesday's home game against the LG Twins at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, after his fever reached 37.2 degrees Celsius earlier in the day. He went to a local hospital to receive an intravenous injection but the fever didn't drop, according to the Wiz.

Rojas Jr. has played in all 136 games of the season so far and is leading the KBO in all Triple Crown categories, with 46 home runs, 132 RBIs and a .353 batting average.

The Wiz entered Tuesday's game in third place with 76 wins, 59 losses and one tie, and are on the verge of reaching the postseason for the first time in their sixth KBO season. (Yonhap)
