Hyundai launches facelifted Genesis G70 in S. Korea

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the upgraded G70 sedan.

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, on Tuesday launched the upgraded G70 sedan under its independent Genesis brand in the domestic market to boost sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The facelifted G70 comes with a 2.0-liter gasoline turbocharged engine, a 2.2 diesel engine or a 3.3 gasoline turbocharged engine, the company said in a statement.



The upgraded version of the first-generation G70 underwent major design changes and features a wide and deep crest grille, quad headlamps and larger front air intakes, it said.



The three versions basically come with 10 airbags and a set of advanced safety features.



They include the multi-collision brake system that automatically stops a car when the driver loses control in a collision accident and the preactive safety seat system that puts the passenger seat back to a right position to protect a person next to the driver in case of a frontal collision or sudden braking.



The latest G70 model sells at the starting price of 40 million won ($35,000), with prices going up to 46 million won depending on the type of engine and options.