Business

Mercedes-Benz new Actros exhibition, test-drive event runs in 11 regions

By Jo He-rim
Published : Oct 20, 2020 - 17:56       Updated : Oct 20, 2020 - 17:56
Mercedes-Benz Truck New Actros (Daimler Trucks Korea)
Daimler Trucks Korea said Tuesday that it is successfully running an exhibition and test-drive event for Mercedes-Benz’s new Actros, launched last month.

Presented via a digital launching event Sept. 10, the new Actros has grabbed the attention of truck drivers and Mercedes-Benz customers for its newest technological functions, the automaker said.

The fifth-generation Actros is equipped with five innovative functions, the company said: the MirrorCam, Active Drive Assist, Active Brake Assist 5, the Multimedia Cockpit and Predictive Powertrain Control Plus.

To provide actual driving experience to customers, the company said it started an exhibition and test-drive event Sept. 21 at official Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle service centers in 11 regions across the country. It runs until Nov. 13.

The event is for tractor drivers and Mercedes-Benz customers who have registered in advance, and is being run in strict compliance with the government’s infectious disease prevention regulations, the automaker said.

Registration is open to licensed truck drivers over age 30, the company added.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
