Profitability miscalculated in Wolsong-1 early closure: BAI

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power underestimated the economic viability of the country’s second-oldest nuclear reactor before its earlier than scheduled closure last year, the top audit watchdog said Tuesday.
Wolsong-1, a 679-megawatt reactor in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, was retired from operation in December last year, in what was billed as a key milestone in President Moon Jae-in’s anti-nuclear initiative.
But debates lingered surrounding the KHNP’s decision on its early closure, with nuclear proponents claiming the political push may have hampered a fair, comprehensive review.
While saying that the future profitability of Wolsong-1 was assessed unreasonably low, the Board of Audit and Inspection said its inspection was limited on economic aspects of the power plant and was not to be taken as a conclusion on the legitimacy of the shutdown decision, which took into account several other factors such as safety and the sentiment of residents nearby.
“Besides the economic factor, other general aspects were considered, including safety and acceptance by the local community,” the BAI said in its report Tuesday. “Safety and region-based elements were excluded from the scope of this audit.”
Built in 1983, Wolsong-1 stopped running in November 2012 after completing its 30-year life cycle. KHNP spent 700 billion won ($614 million) for a 10-year extension and the reactor reopened in June 2015 after refurbishment and maintenance.
It was scheduled to be retired from operation in November 2022.
KHNP decided on the refurbishment based on its own research that Wolsong-1 could provide additional economic benefit worth nearly 4 trillion won if it continued running.
In its board meeting in June 2018, however, the company decided to shut it down early, citing the study in question of the reactor’s future economic profitability based on energy prices.
KHNP projected the unit price of electricity to fall from 59.26 won per kilowatt-hour to 52.67 won in 2019, but the price inversely maintained to 58.31 won last year.
KHNP employees were aware of the faulty estimate but allowed the assessment project to proceed as was, the BAI said. Officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, which oversees KHNP, were also involved in the decision process, the watchdog said.
Wolsong-1’s early closure has been hotly debated in local politics amid broader debates over the Moon administration’s zero-nuclear policies.
Responding to the controversy, the National Assembly commissioned the BAI audit in September 2019 to verify whether the state-run power company truly based its decision on independent research.
Wolsong-1 was the second nuclear reactor to close in Korea following the retirement of the Kori-1 reactor in 2017. At the moment, 24 nuclear reactors are in operation in Korea, with 11 of them are to be shut down by 2030 upon completing their life cycles.
The government has vowed to decrease the number of nuclear power plants in Korea by not granting life cycle extensions for existing ones. The administration has also canceled or suspended construction plans for six new reactors, some of which had already broken ground.
Moon and the ruling Democratic Party of Korea have emphasized safety as an important issue in carrying out the closure of old nuclear reactors, while opposition parties have cited the economic viability of nuclear power in opposing anti-nuclear policies.
A political debate is also expected upon the announcement Tuesday, as the BAI revealed that some officials from the KHNP and the Industry Ministry disrupted the inspection process.
BAI chief Choe Jae-hyeong told lawmakers last week that some involved public officials “severely resisted” the audit during the process and caused delays by destroying evidence and falsely testifying.
The disruptions caused the BAI to submit the final report nearly eight months later than the original deadline of Feb. 29.
“It was the first time I ever saw resistance as fierce as this since becoming the chairman of the Board of Audit and Inspection,” Choe said last week. “Of course data was deleted, and involved officials didn’t testify truthfully. They hid the truth and submitted false documents.”
The BAI said Tuesday it will not report any involved officials to law enforcement, but will provide the information to investigative authorities as needed.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)