 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Pileup on foggy expressway injures 17

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 20, 2020 - 13:11       Updated : Oct 20, 2020 - 13:11
(National Fire Service)
(National Fire Service)
Seventeen people were injured in a multi-vehicle pileup on a foggy expressway in central South Korea on Tuesday, police said.

The 15-car crash occurred at 5:52 a.m. on a section of the Seohaean (west coast) Expressway in Dangjin, about 120 kilometers south of Seoul, when a 25-ton truck was rear-ended by another 25-ton truck.

Nine other vehicles following behind the two trucks slammed on their brakes but collided with one another, while a separate pileup involving four cars took place farther behind, police said, noting those accidents caused severe traffic congestion for more than three hours.

The pileup resulted in 17 injuries, but no fatalities were reported.

"It seems that those vehicles embroiled in the pileup failed to stop in time due to heavy fog at that time," said a police officer, adding an investigation is under way to determine its exact cause.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the visibility in the concerned Dangjin area was only 40 to 70 meters at 6:30 a.m. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114