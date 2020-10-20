 Back To Top
Business

NCSoft makes foray into console gaming market with ‘Fuser’

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Oct 20, 2020 - 16:51       Updated : Oct 20, 2020 - 16:51
Gameplay image of NCSoft’s DJ rhythm game set for release on Nov. 10 (NCSoft)
Gameplay image of NCSoft’s DJ rhythm game set for release on Nov. 10 (NCSoft)


NCSoft is gearing up to enter the fast-growing global console gaming market with its first console title “Fuser,” a DJ rhythm game set for release on Nov. 10.

According to the South Korean game company Tuesday, its North American subsidiary NC West will release Fuser for both on PC and three major console platforms -- PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch -- in North America and Europe.

NCSoft says its playlist will distinguish Fuser from other rhythm games.

While previous rhythm games used self-composed songs for remix due to license issues, Fuser offers a playlist of popular songs exemplified by Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy and Tones And I’s Dance Monkey, allowing users to mix vocals, bass lines, beats and riffs from those songs.

“In Fuser, players become DJs and can stream their gameplay live without having to worry about copyright. Also, they can share their remixes on social media,” an NCSoft official said.

NC West signed a publishing contract with a US-based video game company Harmonix in 2018 to develop Fuser. Harmonix has expertise in music and rhythm games in the US, best known for its games Rock Band and Dance Central.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
