South Korea’s 5G download speed is second fastest globally, reaching an average speed of 336.1 megabits per second (Mbps), a report by industry tracker Opensignal showed Tuesday.First on the list was Saudi Arabia, who showed an average speed of 377.2 Mbps.Korea‘s average 5G download speed was also 5.6 times faster than its average 4G download speed of 60.5 Mbps.In August, the average download speed of 5G was 312.7 Mbps.