Online K-Safety Expo 2020 kicks off Monday

As noncontact and remote lifestyles continue, new “untact” means of connecting and communicating via online platforms are emerging as a strong trend. Hosted by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety; the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy; and Gyeonggi Province, Online K-Safety Expo 2020 aligns with this trend by using online platforms to offer the information remotely. The event will feature technology and products from the innovative companies that are leading South Korea’s safety industry.
Kintex and KOTRA are hosting the event this year. Kintex, the Korea International Exhibition and Convention Center, has hosted numerous exhibitions covering a wide spectrum of fields and topics. According to its homepage, Kintex is one of the leading organizers of exhibitions in the industry in Asia. Kintex aims to serve as an all-inclusive exhibition center that can bring together both domestic and foreign participants and connect related global events and individuals.
KOTRA, or the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, states that its vision is “to contribute to the development of the national economy through global business support.”
Online K-Safety Expo 2020 will showcase the newest technologies in the global safety and security industries. The fair will also be a platform for participants and visitors to explore new sales channels so that the participating companies and industries can upgrade their performance.
The show says it is the largest safety industry marketplace in Korea, with the goals of improving and innovating the country’s safety industry policies through active discussion with government bodies.
This year there will be “special halls” titled K-Quarantine, which deals with the COVID-19 response, and Smart Transport Safety. These events are generating anticipation from both domestic and foreign buyers and from companies, institutions and visitors.
In the K-Quarantine section, Shinsung E&G will introduce a smart negative-pressure hospital room system that can be quickly installed in a pandemic. EOC is planning to introduce a heat-sensing camera that measures temperature by using internet protocol camera technology.
Hancom Intelligence plans to introduce technologies that can protect people’s health through an integrated system to control infectious disease using artificial intelligence and internet of things technology.
In the Smart Transport Safety area, Kono will showcase S.Light, a system that will send out emergency notifications to drivers after an accident in hopes of preventing secondary accidents. DELI-i Global will showcase a smart pedestrian traffic accident prevention system that aims to protect vulnerable people.
There will also be technologies with the potential to mitigate damage from industrial accidents. Korea 3M will introduce a system that incorporates safety swings and other protective gear to protect workers from falling. Additionally, a wearable industrial robot from Hyundai Rotem and insulation safety shoes from TS Corporation will be on display.
Samhwa Paint, a company that participates in fire and disaster prevention safety, will introduce flameproof paint products that can protect buildings from fire. Sunjin ERS will display an IoT monitoring system that can help the authorities respond immediately in the event of a disaster.
In addition to these product displays, the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency will present information on public safety services and will display the winning product from its recent safety technology contest. At the same time, the Seoul Metropolitan Government will discuss its public safety policies and Incheon International Airport will detail its advanced disaster safety system.
The K-Safety Expo marks its sixth anniversary this year, with around 400 companies and institutions participating. What sets this year’s exhibition apart is the online format. It is therefore anticipated that the K-Safety Expo will become the “untact exhibition” that best represents Korea.
Also, the Safety Industry Online Consultation will be held during the exhibition. Interpretation and translation services will be provided to ensure smooth communication between participating companies and prospective buyers. This is expected to be an opportunity for domestic safety industry companies struggling in the aftermath of COVID-19.
A prerecorded business conference, which started Sept. 21 and ran for five days, was attended by 77 foreign buyers from 28 countries and involved 222 export consultations with domestic companies. Organizers look forward to many achievements as a result of the export consultations, as well as the upcoming exhibition.
Because the event is being held online, to compensate for any disadvantages it will be broadcast live for the five days it is going on. Companies with innovative technologies and products will be eligible for the K-Safety Innovation Awards, which will be broadcast live after a two-round screening process.
For more information, visit the official Online K-Safety Expo 2020 website at www.k-safetyexpo.com. Access to exhibitions is free, and those who register in advance can participate in various events.
By Song Donna
)