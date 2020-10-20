 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

NK media slams S. Korea over recent defense talks with US

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 20, 2020 - 10:37       Updated : Oct 20, 2020 - 10:37
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
A North Korean propaganda outlet on Tuesday slammed South Korea over recent defense talks between Seoul and Washington about deterring nuclear threats from the communist nation, calling the discussion a "reckless scheme to crush its own race with its master."

Last week, Seoul and Washington held their annual ministerial talks, the Security Consultative Meeting (SCM), and reaffirmed their joint efforts to denuclearize North Korea, noting that the communist state's nuclear and ballistic missile programs continue to pose serious threats to international security.

The US reaffirmed its commitment to South Korea's security, including providing "extended deterrence," and the two sides discussed ways to strengthen their defense posture during their annual Military Committee Meeting (MCM) held a day before the SCM.

"It is a shameful pro-American act and a reckless scheme to crush its own race with its master" the Tongil Sinbo, the North Korea's propaganda weekly, said in an article.

"The tailored deterrence strategy ... is not irrelevant to the increasing purchase of advanced weapons by the South Korean military, their military exercises in and outside of the country and the development of high-tech equipments," the propaganda outlet said, slamming it as a scheme to invade the North.

"National pride cannot be found within those desperate enough to crush its own people with help from foreign power," it added.

It also criticized the South for "continuing to play with fire in a war against its own race." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114