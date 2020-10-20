 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Seoul shares open nearly flat amid stalled US stimulus talks

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 20, 2020 - 09:43       Updated : Oct 20, 2020 - 10:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korean shares opened nearly flat Tuesday amid slower-than-expected progress in the new US stimulus talks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.3 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,348.04 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Investor sentiment remained risk-averse as negotiations for the fresh US stimulus scheme are showing meaningful progress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.44 percent to 28,195 on Monday (New York time). The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index dropped 1.65 percent and the S&P 500 dipped 1.63 percent.

In Seoul, most large caps traded mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics added 0.67 percent. Trading of No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix, which said it has agreed to buy a memory chip unit from US semiconductor giant Intel Corp., was halted.

Leading chemical firm LG Chem rose 1.14 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI gained 0.97 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, dipped 3.87 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics edged up 0.29 percent, while Celltrion was down 1.96 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver lost 0.52 percent, but top steelmaker Posco gained 0.48 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,140.8 won against the dollar, up 1.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114