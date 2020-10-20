 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 20, 2020 - 09:18       Updated : Oct 20, 2020 - 09:18
(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)
K-pop megastar BTS has ranked fifth on the Billboard's main singles chart with its latest hit "Dynamite" that had topped the list for three weeks, Billboard reported.

"BTS' 'Dynamite' drops 2-5 on the Hot 100, after three nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1, as it posts an eighth week atop Digital Song Sales," the US music publisher said Monday (US time).

The seven-member act made history with the English-lyric pop song by becoming the first South Korean band to top the Hot 100 chart, which measures all-genre streaming, radio play and album sales in the United States. The single stayed at No. 1 for three non-consecutive weeks and No. 2 for four weeks.

Despite the three-notch slip, the band topped the digital song sales chart for eight consecutive weeks with 44,000 units.

BTS also took the top spot in two other Billboard charts -- the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. US The first chart ranks songs from more than 200 territories around the world based on data compiled by Nielsen Music/MRC Data, while the second chart measures data from the territories excluding the US.

"The track reigns with 73.8 million streams (down 9 percent from a week earlier), the week's top total and 20,000 downloads sold (down 21 percent) globally in the week ending Oct. 15," the Billboard reported on the Global 200 chart win. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114