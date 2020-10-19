 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

5G accessibility in major subway lines at over 75%: data

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 19, 2020 - 17:21       Updated : Oct 19, 2020 - 17:21
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The average accessibility of the fifth-generation network in major subway lines in South Korea reached over 75 percent, a lawmaker said Monday, as the country races to boost nationwide coverage.

The high-speed network's accessibility stood at 76.3 percent across 12 subways lines in six major cities across the country, according to Rep. Kim Sang-hee of the ruling Democratic Party, citing data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The country's three major telecom operators -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- have recently focused on installing the latest generation network in public locations, such as subways.

In July, they said 5G networks were installed in the capital region's subway Line No. 9 and eight other subway lines in four major cities, including the southern port city of Busan.

The latest generation network's availability, however, was far below the national average in certain subway lines in the capital, the lawmaker said.

The network's availability in Seoul Metro's Line No. 3 and No. 8 both stood at around 27 percent. Only Line No. 9 had availability higher than the national average, at 89 percent, out of the five subway lines in the capital surveyed by the ICT ministry.

The lawmaker called for better availability of the network in the capital's subways, saying the cumulative number of people who used the subways reached 2.7 billion last year.

South Korea had 8.66 million 5G users as of August, accounting for 12.4 percent of the total 70 million mobile accounts in the country.

The three carriers promised in July to install 5G in all subway lines across the capital metropolitan region by mid-next year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114