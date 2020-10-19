Moon says now is 'golden time' for economic recovery, calls for stimulating consumption

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in stressed the need Monday for pan-governmental efforts to reinvigorate South Korea's coronavirus-stricken economy, especially to boost domestic consumption.



He cited the easing of social distancing measures, effective last week.



This is expected to serve as an "important chance for raising consumption and economic vigor," Moon said during a weekly meeting with his senior Cheong Wa Dae aides.



South Korea will be able to ensure a full economic recovery in case of a rebound in domestic consumption amid recent positive signs in exports, he added.



"In that sense, now is the golden time for an economic recovery," he said. "(We) should redouble pan-governmental efforts to enhance the vigor of the economy."



He called for various measures, including the postponed distribution of state-issued discount coupons aimed to spur consumption, and a speedy push for private investment and regulatory reform.



He urged the government to pay "special attention" to policies to help promote the arts, culture and tourism sectors.



The president regretted that South Korea's economic recovery drive had lost steam due to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections that began in August.



"However, it's time to shake off the frustration," he said.



"The government knows that doing its best in the anti-coronavirus fight is a shortcut to save the economy."



Meanwhile, Cheong Wa Dae changed its backdrop slogan in the meeting room in the Yeomingwan building, where the offices of Moon and his secretaries are located.



The new slogan reads, "A country strong in crisis, A reliable Republic of Korea," replacing, "With justice as a genuine country," which had been used for more than two years. Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.



The shift reflects Cheong Wa Dae's resolve to transform the nation into a global leader by overcoming the coronavirus crisis on the basis of pride in its relatively successful fight against the virus so far, according to a presidential official. (Yonhap)