Opposition parties double down on calls for special probe into fund scandals

Opposition parties doubled down on their calls for an independent counsel to look into financial fraud scandals that cost investors several trillion won, after hearing testimony alleging corrupt ties between the financial companies and the government and ruling party.
Main opposition People Power Party Floor Leader Joo Ho-young said Monday that the party would submit a bill proposing a special probe by an independent counsel.
“The ruling and the opposition parties should halt political strife surrounding the matter and entrust the case to special prosecutors for a thorough investigation. We will submit the bill as soon as possible,” Joo said.
The quarrel intensified between rival parties over the prosecutors’ ongoing investigation into two corruption scandals. One involved hedge fund Lime Asset Management, once the country’s largest, and the other involved Optimus Asset Management. The funds respectively suspended the redemption of funds worth some 1.6 trillion won ($1.47 billion) and 500 billion won.
The scandals deepened after people who played key roles testified that they had lobbied prosecutors, presidential officials and ruling party lawmakers to conceal wrongdoing.
On Oct. 16 Kim Bong-hyun, former chairman of Star Mobility, who is believed to be the main financial resource of Lime Asset, said in a letter that he spent 10 million won in July last year to throw a drinking party for three incumbent prosecutors, and that one of those prosecutors had taken part in the investigation into the Lime scandal.
Following the revelation of the letter, the Justice Ministry criticized the Prosecutors’ Office for failing to conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether prosecutors or opposition party lawmakers had anything to do with the case.
The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office rebutted the accusation, calling the ministry’s statement “slander.”
Kim Chong-in, interim leader of the People Power Party, urged the ruling Democratic Party of Korea to accept his party’s proposal and reopen the case with an independent counsel.
“No one would trust the objectivity of the ongoing investigation when the prosecution office and the Justice Ministry fight against each other,” he said.
Ahn Cheol-soo, chief of the minority opposition People’s Party, urged Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae to refrain from intervening in the financial fraud cases, citing suspicions that government officials and ruling party lawmakers had investments in fund projects launched by Optimus.
“The reality and the background of the case is in the dark, although a public institution is heavily involved in it and even an incumbent minister put a large lump sum of money under the names of his family members (in the fund),” he said.
“It is difficult to clearly verify the truth of the case with the current investigation system.”
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com
