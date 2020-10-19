Gyeongbokgung’s main throne hall to open to public for 10 days

Gyeongbokgung’s main throne hall Geunjeongjeon (CHA)



Gyeongbokgung’s main throne hall Geunjeongjeon will be open to the public from Oct. 26 to Nov. 7.



Cultural Heritage Administration on Monday that it is organizing two group tours daily from Monday to Saturday, except Tuesdays when the palace is closed. Each group will consist of 10 people.



Geunjeongjeon, National Treasure No. 223, is the main throne hall of the Joseon era palace.



Originally built in 1395, Gyeongbokgung’s main throne hall was destroyed by fire during the Japanese invasions of Korea in the late 16th century and was rebuilt in 1867 during the reign of King Gojong.



The royal hall also received global attention after K-pop sensation BTS in September filmed a performance for the “BTS Week” special on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”



BTS poses for a photo in front of Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbokgung in Seoul on Sept. 29. (Big Hit Entertainment)