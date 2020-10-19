 Back To Top
Life&Style

Gyeongbokgung’s main throne hall to open to public for 10 days

By Song Seung-hyun
Published : Oct 19, 2020 - 14:18       Updated : Oct 19, 2020 - 14:18
Gyeongbokgung's main throne hall Geunjeongjeon (CHA)
Gyeongbokgung’s main throne hall Geunjeongjeon (CHA)

Gyeongbokgung’s main throne hall Geunjeongjeon will be open to the public from Oct. 26 to Nov. 7.

Cultural Heritage Administration on Monday that it is organizing two group tours daily from Monday to Saturday, except Tuesdays when the palace is closed. Each group will consist of 10 people.

Geunjeongjeon, National Treasure No. 223, is the main throne hall of the Joseon era palace.

Originally built in 1395, Gyeongbokgung’s main throne hall was destroyed by fire during the Japanese invasions of Korea in the late 16th century and was rebuilt in 1867 during the reign of King Gojong.

The royal hall also received global attention after K-pop sensation BTS in September filmed a performance for the “BTS Week” special on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
 
BTS poses for a photo in front of Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbokgung in Seoul on Sept. 29. (Big Hit Entertainment)
BTS poses for a photo in front of Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbokgung in Seoul on Sept. 29. (Big Hit Entertainment)

There is a 3,000 won admission fee to enter the palace and all tour participants must wear masks, go through temperature checks and follow the government’s social distancing guideline.

More details about the tour can be found on the Gyeongbokgung website http://www.royalpalace.go.kr/ or by calling 02-3700-3900.

By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com)
