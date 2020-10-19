 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Approval rating for ruling party down 3.4% points, lead over main opposition narrows

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 19, 2020 - 11:05       Updated : Oct 19, 2020 - 11:05
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party (DP) slid 3.4 percentage points last week from a week earlier amid growing allegations that some party members were involved in financial scam scandals, a recent public poll showed Monday.

The approval rating for the DP came in at 32.2 percent in the survey conducted on 2,523 voters from Monday-Friday last week by Realmeter, down 3.4 percentage points from a week earlier.

In the latest poll, the main opposition People Power Party saw its approval rating edge up by 0.7 percentage point to 29.6 percent.

The result narrowed DP's public poll lead over the main opposition to 2.6 percentage points, which is within the range of the survey's margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points for each party.

Realmeter concluded that the mushrooming investment fraud scandals involving two asset management firms, Lime and Optimus, may have caused the setback to the DP.

The scandals have recently spilled over to political circles following a court testimony and a corporate record suggesting that several former and incumbent government officials and politicians including those from the ruling party were involved.

Meanwhile, the approval rating for President Moon Jae-in stood at 45.8 percent in the latest Realmeter poll, up 1 percentage point from a week earlier.

Half of those polled, however, gave a negative assessment of Moon, while the remaining 4.2 percent either withheld a response or said they were not sure. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114