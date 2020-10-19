 Back To Top
Business

LG Electronics signs partnership with Italian luxury furniture brand Molteni&C

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 19, 2020 - 10:05       Updated : Oct 19, 2020 - 10:05
(LG Electronics Inc.)
(LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it has signed a partnership with Italian luxury furniture maker Molteni&C SPA to better promote its high-end brand LG Signature.

Under the deal, the two sides will collaborate in marketing, promotion and product development related with LG Signature home appliances, Molteni&C residential furniture and Dada kitchen furniture for the next three years.

The South Korean tech firm said the collaboration will create synergy between their premium brands and deliver more opportunity for consumers to experience an "innovative, luxurious lifestyle."

Molteni&C, founded in 1934, is a renowned designer furniture maker. It runs some 530 stores in 23 countries, including South Korea.

LG recently installed the LG Signature OLED 8K TV at the Molteni Museum in Italy, displaying how its premium electronics appliances can be in harmony with Molteni&C furniture. It will also display the luxury TV at Molteni&C's flagship store in Paris set to open next month. (Yonhap)
