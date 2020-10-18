 Back To Top
Finance

PDI Seoul Forum turns virtual in 2020

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Oct 19, 2020 - 08:32       Updated : Oct 19, 2020 - 08:32
PDI Japan Korea Week Virtual Experience available on multi-device. Audiences can join anywhere, enjoy content in their own schedule. (PEI)
PDI Japan Korea Week Virtual Experience available on multi-device. Audiences can join anywhere, enjoy content in their own schedule. (PEI)
London-based financial intelligence company PEI said Sunday it planned to hold PDI Seoul Forum Virtual Experience on Nov. 10.

The virtual event, organized by PEI’s publication Private Debt Investor, is expected to offer participants a glimpse of private debt investment strategies, debt investor preferences in asset allocations and fund manager selection and monitoring processes amid challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in the global capital market, PEI said.

The event will feature speakers representing Korean institutional investors DGB Life Insurance, Local Finance Association and Fubon Hyundai Life Insurance, as well as fund managers Meritz Asset Management and Shinhan BNP Asset Management and brokerage Kiwoom Securities.

This is part of the five-day PDI Japan Korea Week Virtual Experience running Nov. 9-13, which involves online plenary sessions, panel discussions, interactive networking programs and one-on-one video meeting opportunities.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
