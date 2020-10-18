NK media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan

(KCNA-Yonhap)

A North Korean propaganda outlet on Sunday slammed South Korea over a media report that Seoul approached Washington to purchase nuclear fuel for a nuclear-powered submarine.



Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites, called a visit by Kim Hyun-chong, South Korea's deputy national security adviser, and his alleged talks with Washington, an "extremely dangerous" act that "destroys the peace of the Korean Peninsula, heightens tension and triggers an arms race."



Early this month, South Korea's daily newspaper Donga Ilbo reported that Kim traveled to Washington in mid-September and expressed Seoul's wish to buy nuclear fuel from the United States to run a nuclear submarine.



The paper said Washington officials denied the request, citing its nonproliferation policy.



Cheong Wa Dae did not confirm the report and said Kim's visit to Washington from Sept. 16-20 was to discuss bilateral and geopolitical issues with various officials in Washington. (Yonhap)