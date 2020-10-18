 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Yoon orders probe into prosecutors over suspected connection with Lime scandal

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 18, 2020 - 09:30       Updated : Oct 18, 2020 - 09:30
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl ordered the launch of an investigation into allegations that at least three former and sitting prosecutors were lobbied in connection with a hedge fund scandal, his office said Saturday. 

Yoon's order comes after Kim Bong-hyun, a key suspect in a financial fraud case involving Lime Asset Management Co., revealed on Friday that he spent 10 million won ($8,726) to throw a drinking party for former and incumbent prosecutors last year, and one of them took part in the investigation into the Lime scandal.

Yoon ordered a swift investigation into the allegations so as to strictly and thoroughly determine the criminal charges, according to the Supreme Prosecutors Office. 

On Friday, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae also ordered immediate inspections of prosecutors following Kim's revelation.

Kim, the owner of Star Mobility, is believed to be the main financial source for Lime and was arrested in April on charges of embezzlement.

Lime Asset is under probe over its alleged cover-up of massive losses and subsequent suspension of fund redemption worth an estimated 1.6 trillion won.

The company is accused of having concealed investment losses and inflating investment returns in a bid to keep its customer base. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114