Another delivery worker dies on duty amid pandemic

(Yonhap)





Another delivery worker died recently while on duty, an advocacy group said Friday, after dealing with a heavy workload due to the new coronavirus outbreak.



A temporary worker in his 20s, affiliated with leading ecommerce operator Coupang, died Monday, according to a committee supporting Coupang workers damaged by the new coronavirus outbreak.



At a distribution center in Chilgok, about 210 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the man worked for eight hours per day, five days per week, like regular workers, and sometimes worked overtime, it said.



The group suspected that the heavy workload might have caused his death as he did not have underlying health issues.



Earlier this month, a delivery worker associated with CJ Logistics Corp. died while working.



Delivery workers saw their workload shoot up this year as more consumers opt to shop online amid the COVID-19 outbreak.