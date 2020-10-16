 Back To Top
Entertainment

EXO's Chen to join military this month

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 16, 2020 - 17:16       Updated : Oct 16, 2020 - 17:16
(SM Entertainment)
(SM Entertainment)
Chen, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, will join the military later this month to fulfill his mandatory military service, his agency said Friday.

The 28-year-old, whose legal name is Kim Jong-dae, is set to enlist on Oct. 26, according to SM Entertainment. The agency did not elaborate further on the venue and schedule of the enlistment.

"I will fulfill my duty with a fit mind and body so that I can come back and say hello as a more mature person," he said in a handwritten note posted on the fan community Lysn.

Chen released his new single "Hello" on Thursday.

He became the father of a daughter in April following a surprise marriage announcement in January. (Yonhap)

