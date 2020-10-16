LG Electronics to introduce new home appliance collection next week



LG Electronics has introduced a teaser video on its official website and its YouTube channel, in which the company hinted at a new collection of home appliances it would roll out Wednesday.



In the 15-second video, the company showed silhouettes of different types of home appliances, including laundry machines, dishwashers and the company‘s signature steam closet.



The new home appliances from LG Electronics are expected to come in refreshed designs and colors, according to the industry sources.



The South Korean home appliance maker said it cannot disclose any details yet but to look forward to their unveiling.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)