Moon requests support for S. Korea's WTO chief bid in meeting with foreign envoys

(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in sought support for South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid to become the head of the World Trade Organization (WTO) as he received credentials from six new top foreign envoys on Friday.



They were the German, Vietnamese, Austrian, Chilean, Pakistani and Omani ambassadors to South Korea.



Having a group conversation with them after the Cheong Wa Dae ceremony, Moon pointed out that Yoo is running for the post with a vision for reforming the WTO, rebuilding trust in the multilateral trading system and promoting inclusive growth, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.



The two-way final round of the race is to kick off next week, which also involves Nigeria's former Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.



Moon also requested special interest in the second P4G summit scheduled to be held here in the first half of next year, Kang said.



P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, a public-private initiative to tackle climate change and other sustainable development challenges. (Yonhap)

