[Graphic News] S. Koreans spent record on Netflix in September









South Koreans’ card payments to Netflix reached a fresh high of 46.2 billion won ($40.2 million) last month, data showed, nearly double from a year earlier.



An estimated 3.36 million people here spent the record amount in September on the popular video streaming platform, according to app tracker WiseApp’s data based on local payments made through credit and debit cards on Netflix.



Last month’s figure marks a jump from the 24.1 billion won spent in September last year by an estimated 1.84 million users. (Yonhap)











