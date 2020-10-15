 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Ediya Coffee’s delivery revenue jumps nearly sevenfold amid pandemic

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Oct 15, 2020 - 17:38       Updated : Oct 15, 2020 - 17:45
(Ediya Coffee)
(Ediya Coffee)
South Korean coffeehouse chain Ediya Coffee said Thursday that revenue from its coffee delivery service increased around 660 percent over the last year, compared with a year before.

According to data from the company, the number of delivery orders made between last October and September this year stood at 1.1 million, up 612 percent. from the same time last year.

Ediya Coffee saw a sharper increase in order volume between April and June this year, during which the company saw a near 1,000 percent year-on-year jump.

The recent jump in revenue and order volume comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which saw food delivery services grow in popularity despite dealing a severe blow to many other business sectors.

Last year, the coffeehouse became the first in the country to operate over 3,000 stores, of which 1,800 offer delivery service.

The franchise began teaming up with food delivery platforms such as Yogiyo in 2018 and later with others, including Coupang Eats.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114