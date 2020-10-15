 Back To Top
National

2 more American service members test positive for new coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 15, 2020 - 16:23       Updated : Oct 15, 2020 - 16:23
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Two American service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon arrival in South Korea from the United States this month, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.

They arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, on US government chartered flights from the US, USFK said, adding that one individual tested positive on his first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, and the other was confirmed to have been infected on the second test required to exit quarantine.

"Both have been transferred to an isolation facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at Camp Humphreys," USFK said in a statement. "None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community."

The latest cases brought the total number of USFK-related infections to 227, most of whom tested positive upon their arrivals here.

Starting on Aug. 30, the US Department of Army has required all American soldiers, family members and other related civilians to have a negative test result for the new coronavirus prior to their departure for South Korea.

But the requirement does not apply to service members from the Navy, the Air Force and the Marine Corps. (Yonhap)
