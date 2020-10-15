 Back To Top
National

Ruling party chief proposes dispatching bipartisan delegation to US after Nov. election

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 15, 2020 - 15:40       Updated : Oct 15, 2020 - 15:40
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Launching an internal task force handling diplomatic and security issues in light of the upcoming US presidential election, the head of the ruling party Thursday proposed dispatching a bipartisan delegation of lawmakers to Washington following the election.

"With the American presidential election just three weeks away, (efforts for) intensifying the Korea-US relationship and building peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula should continue ceaselessly, no matter who wins," DP Chairman Rep. Lee Nak-yon said.

The chairman made the remarks during a ceremony to mark the launch of the party's Korean Peninsula Task Force. Staffed by DP lawmakers and outside experts, the task force will help the party set policies on security issues on the peninsula, including the Seoul-Washington relationship following the November election in the United States.

Lee also proposed dispatching a parliamentary delegation of lawmakers from inside and outside of the DP after the election takes place.

"I hope that (the task force) would review a US visit by a delegation of lawmakers following the American presidential election," according to Lee.

"When it comes to diplomacy and security, it's important that the ruling and opposition blocs make a united voice," he said, instructing the task force to enlist participation of opposition lawmakers for the proposed delegation.

DP Rep. Song Yuong-gil, the head of the new task force, vowed efforts to lead the team in a way that it could reinforce peace on the peninsula and enhance South Korea's diplomatic autonomy.

"By solving (issues concerning South Korea's) relationship with four powerful countries, (the task force) will create room for (increased) autonomy of our nation," Song said, referring to the US, China, Japan and Russia. (Yonhap)
