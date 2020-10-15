Nexon donates game profits to retrieve Korea’s national treasure

Officials of Supercat, Auction and the National Trust for Cultural Heritage pose for a photo during a donation event held at Deoksu Palace in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Nexon)
Nexon said Thursday it has donated profits from its game The Kingdom of the Winds: Yeon to the National Trust for Cultural Heritage to help the organization preserve and retrieve Korea’s national treasures that had been lost overseas.
From July 29 to Aug. 7, through e-commerce platform Auction, Nexon sold 150 units of a limited edition item priced at 30,000 won ($26) and 42,316 units of unlimited edition item priced at 100 won to users of the game. On top of 4.5 million won from the sales of limited edition items, Nexon donated twice the amount of the profits generated from the sales of the 100 won items to the group at Deoksu Palace in central Seoul on Wednesday.
“As The Kingdom of the Winds: Yeon is a game based on Korea’s ancient kingdoms of Buyeo and Goguryeo, we decided to make the donation to the National Trust for Cultural Heritage, whose mission is to bring back Korea’s national treasures lost overseas,” said Lee Tae-sung, director of Supercat, a co-developer of the game.
The Kingdom of the Winds: Yeon, a mobile remake of Nexon’s online game originally launched in 1996, ranked as the fourth most profitable game by revenue on the Google Play Store in Korea as of Thursday.
By Kim Byung-wook
)