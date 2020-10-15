[Newsmaker] Church suspends pastor for blessing sexual minorities

The Korea Methodist Church slapped Rev. Lee Dong-hwan with a two-year suspension for giving a blessing to sexual minorities at a queer festival in August last year.
The judicial committee of the Korea Methodist Church’s Gyeonggi Province branch ruled Thursday to suspend Lee from his position as a pastor at a Methodist church in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, for the next two years, effective immediately.
The ruling would also bar Lee from making sermons, giving blessings and holding prayers as a pastor on behalf of the Methodist Church.
Lee has been on trial since August on charges of violating church doctrine against any action supporting or agreeing to gambling, drug use or homosexuality.” Church members who violate the doctrine are subject to suspension, dismissal or excommunication.
It was the first time the Protestant Church community put a person on trial for giving blessings to the LGBTQ community. The Screening Committee of the Korea Methodist Church, which accused the pastor of breaching the rule, had sought his dismissal.
Rev. Lee participated in the Queer Culture Festival held in Incheon on Aug. 31, 2019, and presided over a blessing ceremony where he and two others sprinkled flower petals on LGBTQ Christians and other attendees at the event.
During a trial hearing, Rev. Kim Moon-jo, one of the presiding members of the judicial committee, said Lee‘s participation in the festival already qualified as a violation.
The church also said the fact that the pastor wore a rainbow-colored stole during the festival should be seen as a show of his agreement and support of the LGBTQ community.
The World Methodist Council, the head association of Methodist churches in the world of which Korea is also registered with, has not made any official stance on sexuality, leaving the discussion open to its member churches.
Lee’s lawyers have claimed that he did not explicitly agree or support homosexuality during the event but only said prayers and gave blessings. They brought in a laid-off worker as a witness to showcase that Lee has given blessings to diverse groups in the past.
His supporters have denounced the Korea Methodist Church and say that it is radically interpreting its doctrine to penalize Lee for his beliefs and philosophies instead of his actions. Pastors must always prioritize loving others and sharing their faith rather than favoring certain groups, they argue.
It was not known as of press time whether Lee will appeal the decision. An appeals trial, if any, will be at the judicial committee of the church’s central body.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)