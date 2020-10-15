 Back To Top
Finance

Mirae Asset’s trust deposits for pension funds exceed W8tr

By Kim Young-won
Published : Oct 15, 2020 - 15:48       Updated : Oct 15, 2020 - 15:48
(Mirae Asset Global Investments)


Trust deposits for pension funds operated by Mirae Asset Global Investments surpassed the 8 trillion won ($7 billion) mark, the company said Thursday.

The company pooled 3.8 trillion won for private pension funds and 4.2 trillion won for retirement funds. Both figures are the highest in their respective segments, it added.

Trust deposits for the pension market grew by 1 trillion won this year to 32 trillion won, according to financial market tracker FnGuide.

Mirae Asset put its focus on rolling out a range of products, including target date funds, stock funds and bond funds.

The company’s TDF products, for instance, attracted 400 billion won from individual investors to attain 1.6 trillion won in trust deposits, according to the asset management firm.

“Mirae Asset offers various pension products, including target income funds, to help customers to prepare for life after retirement,” said Ryu Kyung-sik, chief of the company’s pension market division, vowing to offer comprehensive pension services for investors.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
