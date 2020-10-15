 Back To Top
Business

GS Caltex launches lubricants for hybrid vehicles Kixx Hybrid

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Oct 15, 2020 - 16:27       Updated : Oct 15, 2020 - 16:30
A model promotes cans of Kixx Hybrid, GS Caltex’s lubricants dedicated for hybrid vehicles. (GS Caltex)
GS Caltex said Thursday it has become the first refinery in South Korea to launch lubricants dedicated for hybrid vehicles called “Kixx Hybrid.”

According to GS Caltex, it mixed special additives with high-quality lube-base oil to manufacture Kixx Hybrid to offer improved fuel efficiency and better protection for engine parts. Also, the new product qualifies for the American Petroleum Institute’s new “SP” engine oil standards.

“The recent sales of eco-friendly vehicles including hybrid vehicles have increased 40 percent on-year. Starting with Kixx Hybrid, GS Caltex will expand its products aimed for eco-friendly vehicles,” a company official said.

GS Caltex, which has manufactured lubricant products since 1969, launched Kixx brand in 2005 and currently offers 180 lubricants for both cars and industrial purposes. Kixx is available in 63 countries including China, India, Russia and Vietnam.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
