Basquiat's genius on full display at largest-ever show of his works in Seoul

"New York, New York” by Jean-Michel Basquiat (Lotte Museum of Art)

Masterpieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat -- the American artist whose rebellious style influenced art ranging from graffiti to pop art -- are being shown in South Korea’s largest-ever exhibition of his work.



The title of the exhibition, “Jean Michel Basquiat: Royalty, Heroism, and the Streets,” at the Lotte Museum of Art reflects what the artist valued in his art. Basquiat chose the three subject matters -- royalty, heroism and streets-- that he cared about in his art in a 1983 interview.



Basquiat was the first African American artist to establish a reputation in the global art world. Beginning as a graffiti artist in the late 1970s, he collaborated with renowned pop artists such as Andy Warhol.



His free-spirited paintings that seem as if they were drawn in a unique rhythmic way carry the artist’s aura.



Born in 1960 to Haitian father and Puerto Rican mother, Basquiat created more than 3,000 artworks including paintings, drawings and sculptures until he died at age 27 in 1988.



As a teenager in 1977, Basquiat formed the graffiti duo SAMO with his friend Al Diaz, and they spray painted cryptic statements and symbols all over lower Manhattan. Their humorous, profound and rebellious declarations were scattered throughout Soho’s art scene, shaking up the white-dominated art world.



A quote from the artist on display shows what the artist wanted to tell people through this art: “This city is crawling with uptight, middle-class pseudos trying to look like the money they don’t have. Status symbols. It cracks me up. It is like they are walking around with price tags stapled to their heads. People should live more spiritually, man. But we can’t stand on the sidewalk all day to screaming at people to clean up their acts, so we write on walls.”





Jean-Michel Basquiat (Lotte Museum of Art)