TV personality Tyler Rasch turns to environmental activism with 'There is No Second Earth'

What would you think of a friend who earns $2,000 a month but spends $3,500? Most people would see it as an unsustainable lifestyle bound for bankruptcy.



In his latest book “There is no second earth,” which addresses climate issues in a palpable way, TV personality Tyler Rasch compares the status of humanity’s exploitation of nature with that spendthrift friend.



He warns that we are all debtors to the earth because we are using resources 1.75 times faster than the rate at which our planet’s ecosystems can replace them.



“If the earth cannot lend us more resources, there is no place for us to live,” he writes.



Rasch, born and raised in Vermont, studied international relations at the University of Chicago before coming to Korea in 2011. Since then, he has appeared on TV shows, most famously “Non-Summit,” a TV show of Korean-speaking foreigners debating wide-ranging issues. He also serves as an honorary ambassador of the World Wildlife Fund Korea.



After gaining a reputation as a sharp TV personality who is fluent in Korean and conscious of many social issues, he has now turned his focus to climate change issues -- which he said was his lifelong concern.



“Everything in my life is linked with the environment,” he said. “I’ve reached the conclusion that my happiness, health, and prosperity all depend on environmental issues,” he said during an interview with Eco View 2030, Herald Corp.’s initiative to raise awareness for environmental issues through the voices of experts and celebrities.



“Climate change is so much worse and more powerful than the impact of the COVID-19,” he said. “Can we approach this issue with the mindset that we won’t have a future without solving it right now?” he asked.



As an expatriate, he is often asked where he sees himself settling down permanently.



His answer to this question is that he wants to live in a place that is least impacted by climate change.



In line with his passion, he made sure to even print his book in an environmentally friendly way, being the first book in Korea to do so using paper certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. The FSC is an international organization established in 1993 that promotes responsible management of the world’s forests with a certification program. FSC certification confirms that products come from sustainably managed forests.



