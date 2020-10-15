[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Busan Fireworks Festival



The 16th Busan Fireworks Festival will take place on Nov. 7.



Organized by the Busan Culture & Tourism Festival Organizing Committee, the annual festival is held every autumn along Gwangalli Beach. During the festival, visitors can enjoy a myriad of unique and colorful fireworks at sites across Hwangnyeongsan, Dongbaek Island and Igidae Coastal Park.



For more information in Korean and English, visit





Mungyeong Chasabal Festival



The Mungyeong Chasabal Festival will be held online Dec. 1-5 this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The annual festival celebrates the art of traditional ceramics. This year, the online festival will offer traditional tea ceremony and pottery-making programs, operated by local artisans.



For more information in Korean, visit





Masan Chrysanthemum Festival



Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, is a city famous for chrysanthemum farming. About 13 percent of chrysanthemums in Korea come from Changwon.



The Masan Chrysanthemum Festival has been held every year since 2000 to promote Masan’s chrysanthemums and the local flower market.



This year, the festival will accept drive-thru visitors due to COVID-19 concerns. Visitors may drive through the chrysanthemum garden areas and get to enjoy the flowers from the comfort and safety of their cars. Online reservations are required.



For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit





Busan International Magic Festival



The 2020 Busan International Magic Festival will be held Nov. 24-29.



Following the opening ceremony on the shores of Haeundae, the festival will offer diverse magic performances for all age groups. The six-day festival takes place at the Busan Cinema Center, Haeundae and the Busan Community Media Center.



This year’s program has yet to be confirmed. Call the travel hotline at 1330 for help in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.





