 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Nearly 60% of Koreans support allowing pop artists to delay military service

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 15, 2020 - 11:26       Updated : Oct 15, 2020 - 11:26
(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)
Almost 60 percent of South Koreans are in support of allowing distinguished pop culture artists to postpone their mandatory military service, a poll showed Thursday.

According to the poll conducted on 500 people aged 18 or above by Realmeter, 58.8 percent of the respondents said they favor the government efforts to revise a relevant law. The survey was carried out on Wednesday and commissioned by the radio channel TBS.

Another 31.4 percent said they object to the plan, while the remaining 9.8 percent said they are unsure, according to the poll result.

Supporters outnumbered opponents in all age groups, regardless of their preference for different political parties, the poll showed.

The rate of support among those in their 20s came in at 54.4 percent, while 35.1 percent voiced objections. The poll did not mention any particular names of pop stars when the questions were posed.

On Tuesday, the Military Manpower Administration announced that it is pushing to revise the military service law to allow popular culture artists to delay their military service if there is a recommendation from the culture minister.

By law, military service exceptions or deferrals are given to international award-winning athletes and classical musicians in recognition of their roles in promoting the country's reputation overseas.

But there have been growing calls that such favors should also be granted to pop culture artists after K-pop superband BTS recently became the first South Korean music act to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Dynamite." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114