KFS helps Korea see greatest forest growth in world

Korea Forest Service Minister Park Chong-ho (Korea Forest Service)

The Korea Forest Service said Thursday that South Korea has witnessed the world‘s greatest growth rate in the volume of trees over the past 25 years, according to a report announced at a session held on Monday by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization’s Committee on Forestry.



UN FAO COFO’s biennial session is one of the world’s biggest forestry events that brings together heads of forest services and other senior government officials to share the results of their efforts in forest management.



According to the UN FAO COFO’s report “Forest Futures in the Asia-Pacific Region,” which was also the debate topic of the session on Monday, Korea saw an increase of 196 percent in the average volume of trees planted per hectare from 1990 to 2015, followed by Poland, Denmark, England, Slovenia and Japan.



In terms of increase in the sheer volume, Korea ranked third by recording an increase of 98 cubic meters per ha from 50 cubic meters per ha to 148 cubic meters per ha, followed by Belgium and England, which recorded an increase 86 cubic meters per ha and 75 cubic meters per ha, respectively.





Ko Ki-yeon, the director general of International Affairs Bureau at the Korea Forest Service, participates in discussions at the UN FAO COFO’s session held via video conference. (Korea Forest Service)