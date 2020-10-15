Gwangju, the 'City of Light'

The cast of the musical “City of Lights” performs a scene during a press event Tuesday at the Hongik Daehangno Art Center in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

Though 40 years have passed, memories of 1980 still cast a shadow over the city of Gwangju.



This year, those memories have been woven into a story and put onstage in a new original musical: “City of Light,” produced by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Gwangju Metropolitan City.



The May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising, which marked its 40th anniversary this year, took place in the metropolitan city surrounded by South Jeolla Province. Hundreds of pro-democracy protesters lost their lives as they clashed with troops dispatched by Gen. Chun Doo-hwan, who, the following January, would take office as president.



The musical, which began its run Friday, tells the story through the eyes of a character named Park Han-su. Park is a member of the military who is sent to Gwangju to suppress the uprising. Instead of directly fighting the protesters, he is ordered to spy on them and encourage them to take violent actions so that the military will have an excuse to suppress them. However, seeing the goodwill and the kindness of the people of Gwangju, he decides to help them instead.





Director Koh Sun-woong speaks Tuesday at a press event at the Hongik Daehangno Art Center in central Seoul. (Yonhap)