[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

(US)

Opened Oct. 8

Comedy

Directed by Richard Linklater



Architect-turned-recluse Bernadette Fox (Cate Blanchett) lives in Seattle with her husband Elgin Branch (Billy Crudup), and their 15-year-old daughter Balakrishna (Emma Nelson). One day, Bernadette’s daughter requests a family trip to Antarctica, which she reluctantly agrees to.



As Bernadette prepares for the trip with her Siri-like virtual assistant named Manjula in India, an FBI agent comes to Bernadette’s home and tells her that Manjula is involved in a Russian criminal operation. An FBI investigation is started and Bernadette suddenly disappears.





Unhinged

(US)

Opened Oct. 7

Thriller, Action

Directed by Derrick Borte



Rachel Hunter(Caren Pistorius), a newly-divorced single mother living in New Orleans, encounters Tom Cooper(Russell Crowe), a mentally unstable man, while driving her son Kyle (Gabriel Bateman) to school. Rachel honks at a pickup truck, which Tom was driving for failing to go after the light turned green. Tom demands Rachel an apology for honking, but she declines to say sorry. After this confrontation at an intersection, Rachel becomes the target of Tom’s rage.





After We Collided

(US)

Opened Oct. 7

Romance, Drama

Directed by Roger Kumble



Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) finds herself struggling with her complicated relationship with Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) even after their breakup. In the aftermath of their breakup, Tessa begins her internship at publishing giant Vance Publishing Company, where she meets a new man in her life, co-worker Trevor (Dylan Sprouse).





Pawn

(Korea)

Opened Sept. 29

Family drama

Directed by Kang Dae-kyu



In 1993, Doo-seok (Sung Dong-il) and Jong-bae (Kim Hee-won) work as debt collectors in Incheon. They may look intimidating, but they are soft inside. One day, the two go to collect a debt from Myung-ja (Kim Yun-jin) who unexpectedly offers her 9-year-old daughter Seung-yi (Park So-yi, Ha Ji-won) as collateral. When Myung-ja is deported, the two collectors suddenly become Seung-yi’s guardians.