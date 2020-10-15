 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

BTS agency listed amid fanfare on stock market

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 15, 2020 - 09:20       Updated : Oct 15, 2020 - 10:57
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency of K-pop superstar BTS, soared to the maximum daily ceiling of 30 percent as it debuted on South Korea's main bourse Thursday.

With the opening bell, the company's stocks spiked by 30 percent to 351,000 won ($306), but Big Hit Entertainment exchanged hands up 19.44 percent at 322,500 won as of 9:33 a.m.

"We will uphold the stockholder's value in various terms by raising profitability, growth potentials and contributions to society," Big Hit Entertainment head Bang Si-hyuk said at the listing ceremony, which was livestreamed on YouTube.

"We will spur efforts to become the world's best entertainment and lifestyle company," he added.

BTS members were not present at the ceremony.

The ceremony marked the first initial public offering (IPO) celebration in about three months, due to the new coronavirus.

The agency has been called one of this year's three big IPO deals in South Korea, along with biopharmaceutical blue chip SK Biopharmaceuticals and mobile game giant Kakao Games.

Big Hit Entertainment chief Bang holds the most shares (12,377,337), or a 36.6 percent stake in Big Hit Entertainment, according to the agency and financial industry data.

Last year, the agency's annual sales almost doubled to 587.2 billion won, with an operating profit of 98.7 billion won. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114