 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

June sees most ozone alerts in Seoul in 26 years

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 14, 2020 - 15:57       Updated : Oct 14, 2020 - 16:03
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Ozone level alerts were issued on nine days in Seoul in June, the highest monthly tally since the warning system was first introduced in 1995, the city government said Wednesday.

The average ozone concentration level also reached a record 0.044 parts per million (ppm), leading to an average 0.031 ppm during the period when warnings are issued, from April 15 to Oct. 15, according to the Seoul Research Institute of Public Health and Environment, which is affiliated with the metropolitan government.

Warnings are rarely issued in April and October.

"The average temperature in Seoul in June was 29.3 C, which was almost as high as 29.7 C in 2012 and 29.5 C in 2015, creating favorable conditions for ozone formation," the institute said.

Ozone warnings are issued when concentration levels reach an average of 0.12 ppm per hour. More serious alerts are issued at 0.30 ppm and 0.50 ppm, respectively, but neither level was reached during the reporting period.

In total, ozone warnings were issued on 12 days this year, which is more than the average 8.7 days per year over the past decade, according to the institute.

The average concentration level (0.031 ppm) was also higher than the average 0.029 ppm recorded over the past decade.

July and August saw only one warning each thanks to heavy rains, with the average concentration level in August falling to 0.019 ppm, the lowest since 2011.

No warnings were issued in September, but the monthly average concentration level reached 0.028 ppm, which was higher than the average 0.023 ppm recorded over the past 10 years.

"While addressing climate change, we have to work harder to also reduce air pollutants that lead to ozone formation," Shin Yong-seung, head of the institute, said.

"This year we will use cutting-edge analytical gear to find ways to detect and reduce the sources of air pollutants, such as fine dust and ozone," he added. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114