High-income earners dodge national pension subscription

The NPS headquarters in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province (Yonhap)
The amount of national pension premiums unpaid by high income-earners in South Korea totaled nearly 1 trillion won ($871 million) as of June this year, data showed Wednesday.
According to a report from the National Pension Service submitted to the ruling Democratic Party Rep. Jung Choun-sook, a total of 198,399 high earners left their subscription fees to the state-run pension program unpaid, up around 20,000 from six months earlier.
By occupation, 547 entertainers and 1,492 star athletes avoided paying a total of 3.21 billion won and 7.86 billion won of pension premiums, respectively.
The state pension program, regarded as a quasi-tax obligation, is designed to serve as a social safety net, with low earners receiving bigger benefits relative to their payments than those on high incomes.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)